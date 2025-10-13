The Isle of Man’s English Hockey Championships campaign commenced at the weekend with the women’s masters over-45s team taking to the pitch.
This was the first in a number of senior, junior and masters matches the island’s various national sides will play over the next few weeks.
The masters teams begin their campaigns in the competitive Tier One Championships, in contrast to the senior and juniors who enter at the Tier Two level, which is the target level for the island teams.
The women’s masters side were drawn against Tier One stalwarts Formby in round one, a team that regularly makes appearances in the quarter-finals and beyond in this competition.
Injuries and unavailability meant a more defensive island team took to the pitch on Sunday.
Formby are a well-drilled side but were held by the Manx early on, with Sam Franklin and Ros Lynch pushing forward from the midfield.
The defence marshalled in the centre by Jan Lewis held tight until the half-hour when Formby found the net to take the lead, before the first of four superbly executed corners by the English side saw them go into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.
A decision to move Niamh Goddard and Sharon Pope from the midfield to up front and join forces with Elaine Wiseman led to a more attacking formation and the Manx were rewarded with a goal from Kirstie Guy.
The defence held tight, with Jenny Lantry joining Lewis in holding off numerous attacks from the very talented Formby forward line.
Isle of Man goalkeeper Jo Hicks pulled off numerous saves to keep the Manx side in the game until the 45th minute when a well-drilled corner routine of Formby paid dividends again and two more corners late in the second half saw the Formby side take the win 5-1.
The Manx side now head into Tier Two next month with plenty to take from the weekend encounter.
DEBBIE SHIMMIN
