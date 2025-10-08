The latest edition of Manx Hockey Association’s Team of the Week features 11 standout performances from a very wet and windy weekend of hockey.
GOALKEEPER
Harry Woods (Canaccord Genuity Vikings A) - for the second time so far this season, Woods finds himself named in the Team of the Week.
A fantastic performance in between the sticks kept his side in the game throughout and without him the final score would have been very different.
DEFENDERS
Liam Taverner (Athena Healthcare Harlequins A) - a superb performance at centre-back saw Taverner named as player of the game for Quins A. He picked off everything which came his way and shut down the opposition throughout.
Ryan Cadamy (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres) - in a big win for Castletown Sabres, Cadamy was a stand-out player at centre-back. He put in some great stops and clearances, and controlled the game from the back.
Anne Harrison (Canaccord Wealth Vikings D) - Harrison rolled back the years in a fantastic performance as right-back. She enjoyed some great battles with the opposition and was the standout player in a big 7-0 win for her side.
MIDFIELDERS
Marie Lothian (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B) - in another fantastic performance for Bacchas B, Lothian was the difference maker in a hard-fought draw. Taking advantage of the wind in the second half, she helped her side work the ball through the middle to the forwards.
Ed Field (Ramsey A) - Field was named player of the game for Ramsey A as they grabbed their first win of the season. He put in a methodical performance and controlled both the midfield and defensive spaces.
Harri Lewis (Haldane Fisher Valkyrs U15s) - Harri was the difference maker in a big win for Valkyrs under-15s. Grabbing himself a goal, his work rate was fantastic throughout and was quality every minute that he played.
Oli Christian (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C) - his second player of the match in his second game for Bacchas C, Christian was superb once again. He was fantastic both in attack and defence and also scored a world-class solo goal.
FORWARDS
Sophy Kaighan (Athena Healthcare Harlequins D) - showing great tenacity both on and off the ball, Kaighan was named player of the game for Quins D. Netting two goals in a big win for her side, she was the standout player in the contest.
Chris Thomas (Haldane Fisher Valkyrs C) - grabbing himself all three goals in a 3-0 win for Valkyrs C, Thomas was the difference for his side. He contributed beyond his hat-trick as he helped Valkyrs C control the game through long spells of possession.
Kieran Callister (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags) - netting himself a brace of two well deserved goals, he was named as Cushags’ player of the game. He was the difference maker in a 3-1 victory for his side.
