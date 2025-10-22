The first round of mixed hockey action saw plenty of impressive performances, including one player notching a double hat-trick to earn a place in Team of the Week.
GOALKEEPER
Caleb Crellin (Harlequins U15s) - in a 2-2 draw Caleb was named as player of the game in a 2-2, not missing a beat in his return from injury and producing excellent saves.
DEFENCE
Juan Killey (Valkyrs A) - in a tight 2-1 win, Killey was a rock at the back and the model of calmness for his side.
Mya Harding (Bacchas Bucks) - a big 8-0 win saw Harding produce an outstanding performance in defence and was involved in everything good her side did.
MIDFIELDERS
Edward Field (Ramsey A) - in a very hard-fought comeback victory, Field led his side to a miraculous 5-4 victory on flicks. He ran the midfield and bagged a goal on the way to a victory despite being 4-0 down at one point.
Josh Kaighin (Vikings B) - Josh’s running forced opposition back throughout a great win for his side. His great and unselfish passing led directly to three goals as he was the standout player for Vikings B.
Neve McNaught (Castletown Cushags) - despite a narrow 2-1 loss, McNaught enjoyed an outstanding game at left-half and was involved in everything good her side did.
Finn Samson (Castletown Cosney) - Samson played a great game in central midfield, bagging a hat-trick to deliver his side the win.
Kirsty McHarrie (Vikings D) - McHarrie starred as her side advanced to the Bowl semi-finals, being the difference maker and helping record a clean sheet.
FORWARDS
Sophie Partington (Bacchas C) - playing on the right-wing, Partington played brilliantly and caused havoc for the opposition thanks to her incredible pace.
Saiorse Gell (Valkyrs U15s) - in a huge 8-1 win, Saiorse’s great wing play and work rate was the difference maker.
Carter Whitehead (Bacchas U15s) - in perhaps the performance of the season, Carter was sensational for his team. He scored six goals and also secured four assists in a massive 16-1 win.