There is no shortage of action this weekend in Manx hockey both on and off the island, with national teams competing alongside the club sides.
In the England Hockey Men’s Tier Two Trophy, the island men’s A team take on West Derby 1s, while the B side play Golborne and Prescot 2s in the Tier Three Vase.
The Isle of Man women’s B squad are also in action but in the Women's Tier Three vase as they face Liverpool Sefton 2s.
MIXED PREMIER LEAGUE
With the national sides in action, it means there are only two games in the Mixed Premier League taking place domestically this week.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins A and Canaccord Wealth Vikings B were due to go head-to-head in a rearranged fixture at the time of going to press yesterday (Wednesday), with the two sides playing a vital game for their respective seasons.
On Saturday, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners search for their first win of the season as they take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B also in the top flight.
MIXED DIVISION ONE
Division One sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins B - fresh off their underdog victory two weeks ago - take on Canaccord Wealth Vikings C who need a win to keep their season alive.
Another team on a hot streak is Ramsey A as they continue their push towards promotion in their game against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C who currently look like the favourites to join the top flight.
An intra-Haldane Fisher Valkyrs derby takes place as the B team take on the C side this weekend.
MIXED DIVISION TWO
In Division Two, Ramsey Ravens will be aiming to record their first win of the season when they face-off against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts.
League leaders J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags play their clubmates in J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney in an important game for both sides.
Elsewhere in this division, Canaccord Wealth Vikings D look to keep the pressure on the top of the league as they play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags.
MIXED DIVISION THREE
There is plenty of action in Division Three as three teams are currently locked together on eight points in a battle to lead the league.
The first is Haldane Fisher Valkyrs D who go up against Canaccord Wealth Vikings E, the latter facing a tough fixture against the current league leaders.
Ramsey Rookies face a tricky test against third place Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks, with the northerners still looking for their first victory.
Second place Athena Healthcare Harlequins C will hope to continue their promotion push as they play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick.
Rounding out the weekend, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D take on Athena Healthcare
Harlequins D in what should be a close game.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
In the Under-15s League, there is only one game taking place this weekend as Haldane Fisher Valkyrs play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres.
