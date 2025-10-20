Manx hockey’s first week of knockout competitions delivered in a big way with plenty of drama across the three competitions.
In the Cup, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A took care of business against Canaccord Wealth Vikings A with a 3-0 win, the Whites now looking like favourites for a league and cup double.
Despite a late surge, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A couldn’t overcome Haldane Fisher Valkyrs A as they lost out 2-1 to the Peel side for a second straight week.
The tie between J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B was not as close as the last meeting between these two, with Castletown coming away with a big 6-1 win.
Club mates J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners were not as fortunate losing out 5-2 to Canaccord Wealth Vikings B.
The Plate saw perhaps the game of the season so far with Ramsey A coming back from 4-0 down to tie the game 4-4 against Haldane Fisher Valkyrs C. The northerners then went on to take the victory on penalty flicks, winning 5-4.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C enjoyed a less stressful victory as they despatched Canaccord Wealth Vikings C 5-1.
In the Bowl, Athena Healthcare Harlequins C put up a good fight but couldn’t overcome J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney, losing 4-1.
A very close game between Haldane Fisher Valkyrs D and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags ended with the Peel side taking a hard-fought 2-1 victory.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags took a 2-0 win in their contest against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts.
Rounding out the knockout action, Canaccord Wealth Vikings D came away with a well-earned 3-0 win over Ramsey Ravens.
- There was one game in Division Three as Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks took a massive 8-0 win against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick.
The under-15s league saw business as usual as Haldane Fisher Valkyrs defeated Canaccord Wealth Vikings 8-1.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres and Swales Flooring Harlequins drew 2-2, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks lost out 16-1 to Ramsey Crookall Bacchas.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
