Castletown Hockey Club has secured a new three-year sponsorship agreement with family-owned J. Qualtrough & Co Ltd.
The partnership secures vital investment that will modernise training equipment, expand junior coaching programmes and enrich the club’s celebrated social calendar for more than 400 active players.
The southern club boasts the largest player base in the island, featuring five senior women’s teams, three senior men’s teams, six mixed squads, two under-15s teams and multiple under-12 and under-10 squads.
Castletown’s women’s A team recorded another league and cup double success this season, while a number of the club’s players feature in many of Manx Hockey Association’s Isle of Man representative sides.
The three-year financial commitment underpins equipment upgrades for all age groups.
Several members of the Qualtrough family already line up for various Castletown HC sides, while the club has a vibrant social scene featuring year-round events that knit together players, parents and supporters well beyond the touchline.
Speaking about the new sponsorship deal, CHC club chairman Steve Ronan commented: ‘Qualtrough’s support allows us to invest in next-generation sticks, goalkeeper protection and pitch-side tech that would have been out of reach.
‘More importantly, it lets us keep hockey affordable and inclusive for the whole community.’
Hannah Heselton, the general manager of J Qualtrough & Co Ltd, added: ‘Hockey has been part of the Qualtrough household for decades.
‘Partnering with CHC felt like a natural extension of our family’s passion and our company’s commitment to local sport.’
- New players, volunteers and sponsors are always welcome at the club. To get involved, visit the club’s website which can be found at https://castletownhockey.wordpress.com/
Alternatively, follow the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/castletownhockeyclub