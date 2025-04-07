The Isle of Man women’s over-45s hockey side faced Oxford Hawks in the EH Women's Over-45s Tier Three Championships semi-finals on Sunday.
The Manx team were slow to get going and went down to an early goal to Oxford.
Oxford continued to press and soon opened up a 3-0 lead.
The IoM refused to give up and hit back when Donna Harrison latched onto a loose ball to score, only for Oxford to retaliate immediately to make it 4-1 at half-time.
The restart saw a more attacking IoM formation. A piercing through-ball from Leanne Miller picked out Harrison who skilfully rounded the keeper to score her second.
The end-to-end game continued with some positive attacking play, although the well-organised and cohesive attacks from Oxford reaped more rewards.
But a late short-corner strike from Roz Lynch deflected high before being tapped in by Harrison to make the final score 7-3 to Oxford.
The IoM should be immensely proud of their efforts against an organised and well-drilled Oxford.
The goalkeeper and defence played well, while forwards Harrison, Steph Cottier and Bev Broderick worked tirelessly throughout.
Midfielders Sam Franklin, Sharon Pope, Anne Harrison, Bernie Dunne and Lynch contributed with excellent link-up play going forward and worked hard to break up attacks.
While the result was not in their favour, it was a very competitive and enjoyable match - on another day the score may have been a bit closer.
- Thanks go to island official Gareth Roome for umpiring and Niamh Goddard for the administrative work, without which none of these games would happen.
The island’ first venture into the masters’ championships has had its challenges with weather, ferries and various oppositions, but it proved to be a very successful venture. Hopefully this has inspired some younger and older masters to come together and enter into the other age group competitions next season.
SAM FRANKLIN