The latest hockey Team of the Week features a defensive line-up thanks to some very impressive efforts from those at the back on Saturday.

GOALKEEPER

Bailey Campion (Castletown Cosney) - despite losing, Campion produced an incredible display between the sticks, making a number of important saves. Without his efforts, his side would’ve been a lot further behind.

DEFENDERS

Zara Levy (Bacchas C) - making the step-up to senior hockey, Levy has gone from strength-to-strength. The player of the match produced a complete performance for her excellent tackling and distribution from right-back.

Lewis Kneale (Ramsey Ravens) - in a tight victory, Kneale’s efforts at centre-back proved crucial, producing several key tackles and making sure the opposition couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Helen Egan (Vikings B) - Egan was voted as unanimous PotM by team-mates in a narrow defeat. She was a wall at centre-back with nothing finding a way past her, as well as starting attacks with her passing.

Aaron Bell (Ramsey A) - another Ramsey centre-back who produced a superb performance, Bell played the entire 70 and made crucial tackles throughout.

MIDFIELDERS

Ronan Santanatoglia (Harlequins A) - in a crucial victory for Quins, Santanatoglia produced arguably one of the best individual performances of the season, scoring both goals in a come-from-behind win to help his side achieve a top-half Premier League finish.

Sam Clegg (Harlequins B) - in a very tight win, PotM Clegg bagged a goal but it was his passing which caught the eye, driving his side forward to keep them in the fight for promotion.

Rhea Maher (Valkyrs D) - Maher was the standout player during her side’s win, covering the entire pitch in a high-class performance.

Beckie O’Brien (Vikings D) - O’Brien was the standout player, conducting play with ease and playing a big part of all six goals.

Ryan Cartwright (Bacchas Bucks) - Cartwright produced a superb performance in a big win for his side, netting four goals.

FORWARD

Ealee Cubbon (Castletown Carrick) - Cubbon was influential up front as her attacking runs pushed her team forward, scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory.