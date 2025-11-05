The latest hockey Team of the Week features a defensive line-up thanks to some very impressive efforts from those at the back on Saturday.
GOALKEEPER
Bailey Campion (Castletown Cosney) - despite losing, Campion produced an incredible display between the sticks, making a number of important saves. Without his efforts, his side would’ve been a lot further behind.
DEFENDERS
Zara Levy (Bacchas C) - making the step-up to senior hockey, Levy has gone from strength-to-strength. The player of the match produced a complete performance for her excellent tackling and distribution from right-back.
Lewis Kneale (Ramsey Ravens) - in a tight victory, Kneale’s efforts at centre-back proved crucial, producing several key tackles and making sure the opposition couldn’t find a breakthrough.
Helen Egan (Vikings B) - Egan was voted as unanimous PotM by team-mates in a narrow defeat. She was a wall at centre-back with nothing finding a way past her, as well as starting attacks with her passing.
Aaron Bell (Ramsey A) - another Ramsey centre-back who produced a superb performance, Bell played the entire 70 and made crucial tackles throughout.
MIDFIELDERS
Ronan Santanatoglia (Harlequins A) - in a crucial victory for Quins, Santanatoglia produced arguably one of the best individual performances of the season, scoring both goals in a come-from-behind win to help his side achieve a top-half Premier League finish.
Sam Clegg (Harlequins B) - in a very tight win, PotM Clegg bagged a goal but it was his passing which caught the eye, driving his side forward to keep them in the fight for promotion.
Rhea Maher (Valkyrs D) - Maher was the standout player during her side’s win, covering the entire pitch in a high-class performance.
Beckie O’Brien (Vikings D) - O’Brien was the standout player, conducting play with ease and playing a big part of all six goals.
Ryan Cartwright (Bacchas Bucks) - Cartwright produced a superb performance in a big win for his side, netting four goals.
FORWARD
Ealee Cubbon (Castletown Carrick) - Cubbon was influential up front as her attacking runs pushed her team forward, scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.