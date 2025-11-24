The penultimate weekend of the Manx mixed hockey leagues saw two division titles decided with one of fixtures to spare, as well as seeing some sides being relegated.
MIXED PREMIER LEAGUE
In the Premier League, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A took home the league title in dominant fashion following a huge 8-0 victory against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts.
Haldane Fisher Valkyrs A wrapped up second place in the top flight after a well-deserved win against Athena Healthcare Harlequins A who will be disappointed with that result.
The book has now closed on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners’ spell in the Premier League after they lost out 4-0 to Canaccord Wealth Vikings A.
After a loss earlier in the season to Canaccord Wealth Vikings B, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B took the win this time around, coming away with a 4-1 result.
MIXED DIVISION ONE
The incredibly close title fight in Division One continues to go right down to the wire, with Athena Healthcare Harlequins B moving up in the table to push Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C down the standings following a 2-1 win for Quins.
Ramsey A just edged a 3-2 victory over Haldane Fisher Valkyrs C to also remain well in with a chance of promotion.
Finally in the second tier, Haldane Fisher Valkyrs B recorded a big 6-0 win against Canaccord Wealth Vikings C to ensure they are the third side also looking to claim promotion heading into the final day of the mixed season.
MIXED DIVISION TWO
Division Two saw J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags become the second team this season to claim a league crown after their 1-1 draw against Canaccord Wealth Vikings D.
An incredibly tight game between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags ended with the Colts just taking a 3-2 win.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney avoided relegation but are now on the brink after they lost out 4-0 to Ramsey Ravens.
MIXED DIVISION THREE
Also wrapping up the title were Haldane Fisher Valkyrs D as they claimed the Division Three crown, but they did it in dramatic fashion with a very tight 4-3 win over Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D.
In one of the games of the season, there was nothing to separate Ramsey Rookies and Athena Healthcare Harlequins D as their game ended 5-5.
Another high-scoring draw saw the game between Athena Healthcare Harlequins C and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks end 3-3.
Rounding out the senior fixtures, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick narrowly defeated Canaccord Wealth Vikings E 2-1.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
In the Under 15s League, a close game resulted in a 1-1 draw between Haldane Fisher Valkyrs and Swales Flooring Harlequins.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas took home a big 6-2 win over Ramsey Rogues and Rascals, while Canaccord Wealth Vikings narrowly lost out 3-2 to J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
