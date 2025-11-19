The Mixed Hockey Leagues reach their penultimate weekend on Saturday, with titles, promotion hopes and relegation battles shaping a pivotal round of fixtures.
Premier League
Bacchas A stand on the brink of securing the top-flight championship, needing just a single point against Castletown Southerners to seal the title with a week to spare.
Behind them, the contest for second place remains fierce as Valkyrs A and Harlequins A meet once again, with Quins eager to overturn their narrow defeat from the previous encounter.
At the bottom, Castletown Southerners face a must-win match to avoid relegation pressure but face a tough challenge against a strong Vikings A side. Meanwhile, Bacchas B will hope to make amends for their earlier loss to Vikings B.
Division One
The promotion race remains one of the closest in years, with four clubs still in contention.
Harlequins B face Bacchas C in what is expected to be a tightly contested match, while Ramsey A seek to protect their title ambitions in a tricky fixture against Valkyrs C. Vikings C also face a stern test as they take on Valkyrs B, who remain firmly in the hunt for promotion.
Division Two
Castletown Cammags can take a significant step toward the title if they defeat Vikings D, though they will be wary of a side capable of scoring freely.
At the other end of the table, Ramsey Ravens meet Castletown Cosney in a key relegation clash likely to influence who finishes bottom. Bacchas Colts, meanwhile, aim to continue their upward momentum against Castletown Cushags.
Division Three
A decisive top-of-the-table showdown sees Bacchas D take on Valkyrs D, with major implications for the title race.
Harlequins C meet Bacchas Bucks in what should be an entertaining contest, while Ramsey Rookies look to build on their first win as they face Harlequins D.
Vikings E complete the senior schedule with a match against Castletown Carrick.
Under-15 League
Vikings meet Castletown Sharks, Valkyrs face Harlequins, and Bacchas take on the Ramsey Rogues and Rascals.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
