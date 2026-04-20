The Isle of Man over-45s hockey team have booked their place in the final of the England Hockey Tier Two Vase after defeating Surbiton in the semi-finals.
An early start at a bright and sunny pitch saw the Manx team begin positively, earning an early penalty corner. Ros Lynch converted the opportunity with a precise strike into the bottom corner, settling any pre-match nerves.
The first half developed into a balanced contest with play moving rapidly between both ends.
Strong forward play from the dynamic partnership of Donna Harrison and Kerry Cowley proved a constant threat, although they struggled to get beyond a very resilient Surbiton defence, making entries into the circle difficult to convert.
The same was true for the Manx defence who ably withstood numerous attacks and short corners. Kirsty Guy was a rock in the centre, supported by Jenny Lantry, Lynne Valerga and Clare Powner who combined as a solid unit in front of the ever-reliable Jo Hicks in goal to ensure the score remained 1- 0 at half-time.
The second half continued in a similar vein to the first with numerous attacks from both sides, although neither team was able to break the deadlock.
The IoM used the width of the pitch where constant running of Jo Quine, Niamh Goddard and Elaine Wiseman on the wings provided continued opportunities to get forward.
This sustained pressure eventually forced another short corner. While the Surbiton defence initially blocked the shot, Harrison reacted quickest to dispatch the loose ball from close range, giving the Manx side a 2–0 lead.
Following the second goal, the IoM adopted a more defensive shape. The midfield trio of Sam Franklin, Anne Harrison and Lynch focused on ball retention and dictating play in the closing stages.
By maintaining possession and closing down passing lanes, the team neutralised Surbiton’s late offensive efforts to secure the win.
They now progress to the Vase final scheduled for May 4 which will once again be hosted at Surbiton.
RACHEL ANDREW
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