The mixed hockey leagues enter the final stretch this weekend as teams battle it out to gain an advantage in their respective title and relegation fights.
Premier League champions-elect Bacchas A face A Harlequins A who will be full of confidence after guaranteeing a top-four finish.
Castletown Celts and Valkyrs A go head-to-head once again in a fixture that promises fireworks after a very tight 4-3 scoreline last time they faced off.
In the bottom half, an intra-Vikings derby sees the B side face the A team who will be disappointed with their season so far.
Bacchas B will want to claim their spot as best of the rest against Castletown Southerners who are still searching for their first win.
Division One sees an incredibly tight title battle, with Harlequins B facing Valkyrs B. If Quins defeat the westerners for a second time this season they will place themselves comfortably in the promotion fight.
Ramsey A play a must-win game against Vikings C who are battling relegation. Second on goal difference, Bacchas C take on a tricky Valkyrs C who have proved a difficult to overcome side so far.
Division Two leaders Castletown Cammags face clubmates Cushags which could decide both the promotion and relegation battles.
Ramsey Ravens tackle Vikings D in a game which promises to be very close with the two sides locked firmly in a late-season promotion push.
A season-defining game awaits Castletown Cosney as they hope to move out of the drop zone in their game against Bacchas Colts.
In the top half of Division Three, an intra-Bacchas derby sees the D take on Colts. The other top-four clash sees Harlequins C face Valkyrs D.
The bottom half sees Harlequins D tackle Vikings E, while Ramsey Rookies aim for their first points of the season against Castletown Carrick.
In the Under-15s League, Harlequins face off against Valkyrs, while both Castletown sides are in action as Sabres take on Bacchas and Sharks meet Ramsey Rogues and Rascals.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
