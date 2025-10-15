Hockey’s cup, plate and bowl knockout competitions begin this weekend.
The cup - for Premier League teams - sees undefeated Bacchas A begin their quest for a double against Vikings A who will be hoping their cup campaign gets off to a better start than the league.
In a rematch, Harlequins A will be out for revenge following a narrow defeat at the hands of Valkyrs A last weekend.
Having drawn last time they met, Bacchas B and Castletown Celts go head-to-head once again in a winner-takes-all clash.
Two sides hoping to for a cup run are Vikings B and Castletown Southerners who meet in what should be a close game.
Ramsey A will be hoping to begin their plate campaign with a win as they look to end the year with some silverware, but standing in their way are Valkyrs C who’ve enjoyed a strong start to the season.
Vikings C face a very tricky first-round game against a very strong Bacchas C who currently lead Division One. Both Harlequins B and Valkyrs B have a first-round bye.
The bowl is for teams in Divisions Two and Three. Ramsey Ravens get the action underway as they face Vikings D in what promises to be a close game.
Making the jump from Division Three, Harlequins C take on Castletown Cosney.
Having enjoyed a strong start to the league, Bacchas Colts aim to keep the ball rolling versus Castletown Cammags, while Valkyrs D take on Castletown Cushags.
Away from the knockouts, Castletown Cammags face Bacchas Colts in Division Two this evening (Thursday), while Bacchas Bucks play Castletown Carrick in Division Three on Saturday.
In the Under-15s League it’s business as usual as Valkyrs take on Vikings. Harlequins play Castletown Sabres, while their clubmates in the Sharks face Bacchas.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
