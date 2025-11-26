The final round of fixtures in the mixed hockey league season takes place this weekend and there is still one league up for grabs and relegation yet to be decided in others.
MIXED PREMIER LEAGUE
Having claimed the title last week, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A will be look to end their season unbeaten as they face confirmed runners-up Haldane Fisher Valkyrs A who will want to spoil their party.
Although the title has been decided, relegation has not been settled and this will be confirmed, with the loser of J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners versus Canaccord Wealth Vikings B being the one to be demoted.
A battle for third place sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins A and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts go head-to-head in what should be a close game.
Canaccord Wealth Vikings A will want to end their somewhat disappointing season on a high as they face Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B.
MIXED DIVISION ONE
All eyes will be on Division One where four teams head into the final day in with a chance at promotion.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins B face Ramsey A in the first of these. Quins B will be champions if they manage to defeat Ramsey and win or draw their game in hand, while Ramsey A have to win and hope that the fixture between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C and Haldane Fisher Valkyrs B ends in a draw.
Both Bacchas and Valkyrs need to win and hope Quins lose one of their final two games to be promoted.
Having already been relegated, Canaccord Wealth Vikings C will want to end their year on a positive note but face a tricky test against Haldane Fisher Valkyrs C.
MIXED DIVISION TWO
In Division Two, an intra J. Qualtrough & Co derby will decide who gets relegated, with Cosney having to take the victory to avoid the drop in their game against Cushags.
Champions J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags will be hoping to end their season unbeaten as they take on an in-form Ramsey Ravens side.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts and Canaccord Wealth Vikings D go head-to-head in what should be a very close game.
MIXED DIVISION THREE
Haldane Fisher Valkyrs D wrapped up the Division Three title last weekend but face a tough final test as they take on second-place Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks who have enjoyed a strong campaign themselves.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D and Athena Healthcare Harlequins C go head-to-head in a top-half battle which should be a tight game.
Ramsey Rookies need a victory in their contest against Canaccord Vikings E to avoid finishing the season in last place.
Rounding out senior league hockey for the year, Athena Healthcare Harlequins D take on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
On paper the Under-15s League isn’t wrapped up, but a victory for Haldane Fisher Valkyrs over J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres would ensure the Peel side take home the title.
Swales Flooring Harlequins need a win over Ramsey Crookall Bacchas to have any hope of staying in the fight, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks to Canaccord Wealth Vikings.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE