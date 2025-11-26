The penultimate mixed hockey team of the week of the season recognises a number of impressive performances being showcased across the five leagues on Saturday.
GOALKEEPER
Matty Evans (Athena Healthcare Harlequins B) - in an important and narrow 2-1 win, Evans was the difference maker between the sticks. He made crucial saves throughout the contest to keep the score down and ensure Quins came away with a win.
DEFENCE
Nathan Evans (Athena Healthcare Harlequins C) - Evans put in an incredible performance from centre back which saw him named as player of the game. He was tireless in defence stopping countless attacks but was also a force going forward as he grabbed both a goal and assist.
Chloe Henderson (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts) - Henderson was a force to be reckoned with at left back in a close win for Bacchas Colts. She was calm under pressure and composed throughout, even putting her body on the line after stopping a shot from the opposition in the goalmouth.
Chris Adams (Haldane Fisher Valkyrs B) - the first of two Valkyrs B players finding themselves named Team of the Week. He produced an outstanding performance at centre-back to ensure his side ended with a clean sheet win.
MIDFIELD
Auralia Hitchen (Ramsey Ravens) - playing on the left, Hitchen covered almost the entire pitch during her time in the match. Grabbing herself a goal along the way, she made countless tackles and moved the ball excellently up the field.
Andy Harding (Canaccord Wealth Vikings A) - a win for Vikings A saw Andy named as player of the game. An impressive outing saw him net a hat-trick to ensure his side took home a 4-0 win.
Zac Moore (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas U15s) - Zac had an influential performance at centre mid for Bacchas under 15s. He scored two goals in a big victory but it was the timing of his goals that ensured the momentum shifted to guide Bacchas to a 6-2 victory.
Lorna Kennaugh (Haldane Fisher Valkyrs B) - the second Valkyrs B player in the squad is Kennaugh for her efforts in midfield. She put in a huge shift in the centre of the park and was involved in everything good her side did in a 6-0 win.
ATTACK
Steve Savage (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick) - Savage’s two goals were the difference for Carrick as they took a 2-1 win. His darting runs and determination ensured his side were able to come away with all the points.
Leah Mellor (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B) - a full 70-minute performance saw Mellor named as player of the game for Bacchas B. She was fantastic on the right wing as she helped her side to a 4-1 win.
Kieran Callister (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags) - despite a very narrow 3-2 loss, Callister did all he could to help his side. He found himself on the scoresheet with a goal and provided the assist for the other.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
