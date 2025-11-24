The Isle of Man women’s hockey side went up against Timperley in Over-45s Trophy section of the England Hockey Championships recently.
An early start at the airport meant it took the Manx side a little time to settle into the game on a sunny morning at Lancaster University.
A late injury ruled Sam Franklin out of her usual central midfield role so she put her managerial skills to good use instead, offering sound guidance before the team took to the pitch.
The Greater Manchester side started strongly and their well-drilled side struck twice in quick succession to take an early lead.
The Isle of Man gradually found their rhythm, mounting several probing attacks but another Timperley goal on the stroke of half-time left the score 3-0 at the break.
The second half followed a similar pattern, with Timperley moving the ball quickly and creating opportunities. Despite this, the islanders worked tirelessly to counter the Timperley attack and produced some threats on the break.
Island goalkeeper Jo Hicks was called into action repeatedly and proved a formidable last line of defence, making numerous saves throughout.
The defensive trio of Sam Moore, Hayley Taylor and Lynne Valerga were diligent, making strong clearances which allowed the midfield of Sharon Pope, Ros Lynch, Lee Anne McNaught, Niamh Goddard, and Elaine Wiseman to push forward.
They worked tirelessly to create openings for the forward line of Dani Kelly, Jenny Lantry and Jo Quine whose determined running saw her win possession high up the pitch on several occasions.
Timperley added three more goals in the second half to extend their lead to 6-0, but the Isle of Man’s perseverance was rewarded in the final seconds when a penalty stroke was awarded.
Ros Lynch stepped up to put it away and secure a deserved goal for the team’s continued effort.
Despite the result, it was a spirited performance from the entire team against a very well-organised side.
The team now looks forward to progressing to Tier Three of the competition in the new year.
RACHEL ANDREW
