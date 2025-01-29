After a break for the first round of Manx Hockey Association knockout fixtures in the cup, plate and bowl competitions last weekend, the men’s and women’s sides return to league action this Saturday with the third round of fixtures.
Men’s Premiership
In the Men’s Premiership, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A and Motorworx Valkyrs A meet for a rematch after the Peel side narrowly beat Quins with the last touch of the game last weekend.
A game which could decide the eventual champions sees last season's victors Canaccord Genuity Vikings A meet a Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A side who have scored a whopping 19 goals in their first two games of the league campaign.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A and Motorworx Valkyrs B also meet for the second straight week, with the westerners hoping to cause an upset on this occasion.
Women’s Premiership
Favourites for the Women’s Premiership crown, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A will go up against Motorworx Valkyrs A in a game that the latter side will believe they can come away with points from.
Fresh off a huge victory last weekend, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A will want to continue their momentum as they play Ramsey A this Saturday.
Elsewhere in this league, in what should be another close game, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.
Men’s Division One
Men’s Division One sees Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C still searching for their first win of the year, this time against Ramsey A.
Also in search of their maiden victory are Athena Healthcare Harlequins B as the new faces to the league meet J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
Elsewhere, promotion favourites Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B face their toughest test yet as they go head-to-head with Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
Women’s Division One
A top-of-the-table clash in Women’s Division One sees J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B play Motorworx Valkyrs B.
An intra J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby will take place between the C and D sides, with the loser poised to slip to the bottom of the league.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B and Canaccord Genuity Vikings B match up in a mid-table clash.
Men’s Division Two
The first of two Men’s Division Two games has the two title favourites going head-to-head as Motorworx Valkyrs C play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.
Elsewhere, two teams both hoping to take their first win of the year are Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C who go face-to-face.
Women’s Division Two
Rounding off the senior fixtures is Women’s Division Two which sees another top-of-the-table clash, this time with Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C going up against rivals Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins B and Ramsey B go head-to-head in what should be a close game.
Finishing off the senior action this weekend is the clash between J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E and Motorworx Valkyrs C.
Under-15s League
The under 15s league sees Swales Flooring Harlequins play Ramsey Rogues and Rascals, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres meet Motorworx Valkyrs. Elsewhere, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas face Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE