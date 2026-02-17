Following last Saturday’s league fixtures, Manx Hockey Association’s latest Team of the Week is as follows:
GOALKEEPER
Caleb Crellin (Harlequins C) - In a close game with lots of scoring opportunities, he made some excellent saves to ensure the win.
DEFENCE
Jack Grimley (Bacchas B) - produced a strong performance at centre-back, making some good interceptions with lots of aerials coming and delivered some great counter active play.
Rob Condra (Valkyrs B) - a great performance at centre-back, making a number of critical tackles and creating chances going forward.
Ed Field (Ramsey A) - was in fine form at the back, putting in strong tackles and stepping into the midfield with the ball to get Ramsey back on the front foot, as well as scoring their goal from a short corner.
MIDFIELD
David Smith (Harlequins B) - was clinical at right wing, scoring three well-taken goals from only four shots.
Carter Kneale (Bacchas Colts) - closed down players relentlessly and produced some fantastic flat stick work and was therefore instrumental in nullifying Vikings’ attacks.
Ryan Cartwright (Bacchas Colts) - carried the ball up the pitch with pace and skill but never gave up his defensive duties. He set up two of the goals and scored another from a short corner.
Mary Haddow (Valkyrs C) - great energy and efforts to create play in a few different positions, as a relatively new player in the senior league too. She didn’t give up.
Aoife Cooper (Viking C) - delivered strong runs up and down the wing, seamlessly supporting both the defence and forwards
ATTACK
Ryan Cadamy (Castletown Sabres) - usually plays in defence but played out of position as a centre forward and duly scored four well-taken goals.
Isla Rousseau (Ramsey B) - produced some sublime attacking play, working hard to regain possession and scoring four excellent back-post finishes.
Hockey league fixtures
Saturday, February 21:
Men’s Premiership
Castletown A v Bacchas A 11.05am @ NSC
Harlequins A v Valkyrs A 3.35pm @ QEII
Vikings A v Vikings B 3.35pm @ KWC
Women’s Premiership
Bacchas A v Castletown A 12.35pm @ NSC
Valkyrs A v Harlequins A 12.35pm @ QEII
Castletown B v Vikings A 2.05pm @ KWC
Men’s Division One
Valkyrs B v Valkyrs C 2.05pm @ QEII
Castletown B v Ramsey A 2.05pm @ RGS
Harlequins B v Bacchas B 3.35pm @ CRHS
Women’s Division One
Castletown C v Valkyrs B 11.05am @ QEII
Ramsey A v Bacchas C 12.35pm @ RGS
Vikings B V Bacchas B 12.35pm @ KWC
Men’s Division Two
Bacchas Colts v Bacchas C 2.05pm @ NSC
Vikings C v Harlequins C 11.05am @ CRHS
Ramsey B V Castletown C 12.35pm @ CRHS
Women’s Division Two
Harlequins B v Vikings C 3.35pm @ NSC
Castletown D V Ramsey B 12.35pm @ CRHS
Under-15s Mixed League
Harlequins v Ramsey Rogues & Rascals 3.35pm @ RGS
Vikings V Bacchas 5.05pm @ KWC
