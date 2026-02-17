Following last Saturday’s league fixtures, Manx Hockey Association’s latest Team of the Week is as follows:

GOALKEEPER

Caleb Crellin (Harlequins C) - In a close game with lots of scoring opportunities, he made some excellent saves to ensure the win.

DEFENCE

Jack Grimley (Bacchas B) - produced a strong performance at centre-back, making some good interceptions with lots of aerials coming and delivered some great counter active play.

Rob Condra (Valkyrs B) - a great performance at centre-back, making a number of critical tackles and creating chances going forward.

Ed Field (Ramsey A) - was in fine form at the back, putting in strong tackles and stepping into the midfield with the ball to get Ramsey back on the front foot, as well as scoring their goal from a short corner.

MIDFIELD

David Smith (Harlequins B) - was clinical at right wing, scoring three well-taken goals from only four shots.

Carter Kneale (Bacchas Colts) - closed down players relentlessly and produced some fantastic flat stick work and was therefore instrumental in nullifying Vikings’ attacks.

Ryan Cartwright (Bacchas Colts) - carried the ball up the pitch with pace and skill but never gave up his defensive duties. He set up two of the goals and scored another from a short corner.

Mary Haddow (Valkyrs C) - great energy and efforts to create play in a few different positions, as a relatively new player in the senior league too. She didn’t give up.

Aoife Cooper (Viking C) - delivered strong runs up and down the wing, seamlessly supporting both the defence and forwards

ATTACK

Ryan Cadamy (Castletown Sabres) - usually plays in defence but played out of position as a centre forward and duly scored four well-taken goals.

Isla Rousseau (Ramsey B) - produced some sublime attacking play, working hard to regain possession and scoring four excellent back-post finishes.

Hockey league fixtures

Saturday, February 21:

Men’s Premiership

Castletown A v Bacchas A 11.05am @ NSC

Harlequins A v Valkyrs A 3.35pm @ QEII

Vikings A v Vikings B 3.35pm @ KWC

Women’s Premiership

Bacchas A v Castletown A 12.35pm @ NSC

Valkyrs A v Harlequins A 12.35pm @ QEII

Castletown B v Vikings A 2.05pm @ KWC

Men’s Division One

Valkyrs B v Valkyrs C 2.05pm @ QEII

Castletown B v Ramsey A 2.05pm @ RGS

Harlequins B v Bacchas B 3.35pm @ CRHS

Women’s Division One

Castletown C v Valkyrs B 11.05am @ QEII

Ramsey A v Bacchas C 12.35pm @ RGS

Vikings B V Bacchas B 12.35pm @ KWC

Men’s Division Two

Bacchas Colts v Bacchas C 2.05pm @ NSC

Vikings C v Harlequins C 11.05am @ CRHS

Ramsey B V Castletown C 12.35pm @ CRHS

Women’s Division Two

Harlequins B v Vikings C 3.35pm @ NSC

Castletown D V Ramsey B 12.35pm @ CRHS

Under-15s Mixed League

Harlequins v Ramsey Rogues & Rascals 3.35pm @ RGS

Vikings V Bacchas 5.05pm @ KWC