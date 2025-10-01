Yet another rain-soaked Saturday of action couldn’t stop the players in the latest Manx Hockey Association mixed league Team of the Week from putting on a number of fantastic displays.
GOALKEEPER
Poppy Gerrard (Canaccord Wealth Vikings D) - despite a loss, Gerrard Poppy’s performance between the sticks earned her the spot as the team of the week’s goalkeeper. She made great save after great save and was very unlucky not to take the win for her efforts.
DEFENDERS
Mark Moyer (Haldane Fisher Valkyrs D) - Moyer was an absolute rock at the back for Valkyrs D and was a key part of his side's 4-2 victory. He shut down any attack which came his way and controlled the play with ease from the back.
Simon Sheath (Haldane Fisher Valkyrs B) - the second Valkyrs defender in this team, Sheath was outstanding at centre-back for Valkyrs B. He put in countless tackles and interceptions, and also threw some exceptional aerial passes to start the attacks for his side.
Louise Corkill (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A) - in a key victory for Bacchas A on their road to a possible title defence, Corkill was named as player of the game. Switching between the defence and the midfield, she was a thorn in the side of the opposition throughout.
MIDFIELDERS
Cory Corkhill (Athena Healthcare Harlequins C) - despite playing as a central midfielder, Corkhill managed to net a massive five goals in a huge 9-0 victory for Quins C. Along with his goals, he was the standout player in a fantastic team performance.
Lucy Ballard (Ramsey Ravens) - a 0-0 draw for Ravens saw Ballard named as player of the game. Her efforts in midfield saw her execute excellent stick skills to push her side forward and put constant pressure on the opposition.
Daniel Bion (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney) - playing as an inner, Bion never stopped and was the centre for Cosney in their 0-0 draw. Only an injury could slow him down in the final minutes of the game, but his tackles and resilience were on display throughout.
Anna Wilson (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts) - Wilson was the standout player for Bacchas Colts after her starring role in the middle of the park. She was everywhere and played a very professional 70 minutes of hockey.
Tallulah Wilson (Swales Flooring Harlequins Under-15s) - Tallulah’s relentless energy earned her player of the match honours for Quins’ under-15s. She showed tenacity throughout to win the ball back and made countless forward passes to keep her side on the attack.
FORWARDS
Sienna Curphey (Ramsey Rogues and Rascals) - Curphey found herself on the scoresheet in a great win for the Ramsey junior side. Her efforts were a key part in her team’s victory.
George Powell (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts) - a huge win for Celts saw Powell named as player of the game. In a vital 3-2 win, he scored all three to help his side move to second in the Premier League table
