The final round of fixtures in the 2025 Manx Hockey Association men’s and women's league season takes place this Saturday, with a number of titles still to be decided on the final day.
MEN’S PREMIERSHIP
In the Men’s Premiership, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A essentially have the title wrapped up, with a 10-plus goal thrashing by Canaccord Genuity Vikings A being the only way they can lose the crown.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins A and Motorworx Valkyrs A meet in an intriguing clash to decide who will finish in fourth place.
Elsewhere in this division, having all but secured third place already, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A will want to end their season on a high as they play the already relegated Motorworx Valkyrs B.
WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP
Having already claimed the Women’s Premiership title, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A will be hoping to end their season unbeaten as they take on Ramsey A.
In the first meeting between these teams, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A recorded a great win against Canaccord Genuity Vikings A and will want to repeat this to finish what has been a great season for the young team.
Elsewhere, Motorworx Valkyrs A will play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A who will be hoping to end their season on a high note after a disappointing campaign.
MEN’S DIVISION ONE
In perhaps the fixture of the weekend, the Men’s Division One title will be decided in the last game of the season as the two title, rivals Canaccord Genuity Vikings B and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B, duke it out in a winner-takes-all showdown.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins B will hope to end their first season in this league on a good note as they play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
Having already been relegated, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C will want to record their first win of the year in their final game against Ramsey A.
WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE
The title of Women’s Division One has already been decided but in the relegation battle it is a tense situation.
As it stands J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C are in the hot seat as they take on Canaccord Genuity Vikings B in their final game.
Meanwhile, champions J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B held the fate of their club mates in their hands when they played joint bottom J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D on Wednesday evening.
In what should be an entertaining game, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B face Motorworx Valkyrs B.
WOMEN’S DIVISION TWO
Canaccord Genuity Vikings C face Athena Healthcare Harlequins B in what should prove to be a good game in Women’s Division Two.
Elsewhere in this league, Ramsey B take on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E in the final game of the season. Motorworx Valkyrs C have been awarded a walkover against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C.
There are no games in Men’s Division Two or the Under-15s League this weekend.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
- Reports from the final round of fixtures in the men’s and women’s hockey leagues will appear in next week’s edition of the Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.