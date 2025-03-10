The Isle of Man women’s B team booked their place in the semi-finals of the England Hockey Tier Three Plate competition at the weekend.
The Manx Hockey Association representative side travelled to the northeast to face their Newcastle counterparts in the quarter-finals.
The islanders started well, going close in the third minute with a ball from Katie Errock to Rachael Middleton which went inches wide.
An end-to-end affair unfolded, with the Manx team enjoying most of the possession. The IoM won the first penalty corner of the game in the 23rd minute, but the set-piece was well saved and cleared by Newcastle.
The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when the IoM won another penalty corner and this time well Macey Crellin and Ela Blakemore combined to set up Errock who fired home the first goal to ensure it was 0-1 at half-time.
Newcastle went down to 10 players inside the first five minutes of the second half after a green card and an upgrade to a penalty corner.
From this the Manx side doubled their advantage, Emily Middleton sending a crash ball towards the back post where Errock deflected home her second of the day.
Soon after, another penalty corner chance was narrowly missed by Morven Smith, before Newcastle broke well and won a penalty corner of their own which resulted in the hosts halving the deficit at 1-2.
The IoM pushed hard for a third goal but were denied by several brilliant saves from the Newcastle goalkeeper.
The pressure eventually told in the 28th minute of the second half when the tireless Crellin won the ball before a drive from Blakemore resulted in a fantastic pass to Emma Courtie.
The latter rounded her marker and slipped the ball to Rachael Middleton who sidestepped the keeper and coolly slotting into the goal to make it 1-3 and put the Manx side in control of the game.
Newcastle refused to give up though and managed to pull another goal back with three minutes remaining.
But the Isle of Man were able to keep possession to thwart a late Newcastle equaliser and book their place in the semi-finals of the competition. Player of the match was awarded to Crellin for dominating the midfield and covering lot of ground throughout.
KIM CARNEY