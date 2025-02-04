The Isle of Man under-16 girls hockey team faced their Chester counterparts in the EH Girls U16 Tier Two KO Championships on Sunday.
The OAK Group-sponsored Manx side dominated possession for most of the first half and created the best chances, but were unable to convert.
Chester’s first clear opportunity arrived in the 21st minute but Caitlin Williams was able to force the attacker to shoot from an angle and island keeper Zara Benham produced a great save.
Soon after, the islanders went close when a drive through the middle from Summer Craig saw her breeze past several defenders before playing the ball to the back post, but the chance went begging.
Another opportunity followed a few minutes later when Keira Trustrum received the ball in the D after good work from striker Alicia McKiernan, but the keeper saved well to ensure it remained goalless at half-time.
After the break, Ela Blakemore was next to go close for the Manx side when firing just past the post.
But the next chance of note resulted in the opening goal when Sienna Milward and Sophie Partington linked up well for the latter to find the back of the net and making it 1-0 to the Isle of Man.
Unfortunately, the lead was very short-lived as Chester hit back immediately, levelling the score less than a minute later.
The English side completed the turnaround just after the hour mark when they were able to convert another short-corner to make it 1-2.
But this time it was the islanders who hit back immediately, racing down the pitch and, while Zoe Bridson’s effort was saved, Sienna Milward was quickest to react in the D and slotted the ball home for 2-2.
There was still time for more drama though as Chester had the final say when a shot rebounded off the post and caused a goalmouth scramble, with the ball agonisingly creeping over the line to seal a 2-3 victory for the English side.
HANNAH LEECE