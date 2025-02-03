The Isle of Man over-45s women’s hockey team travelled to England to face Formby in the EH Women's Over-45s Tier One Championships at the weekend, the tie having previously been postponed because of wintry weather.
The Manx started tentatively having not previously played as a group and facing a very well-organised opposition.
They soon settled though and grew into the match, putting together some strong passing moves which eventually led to a probing ball through to Donna Harrison who calmly rounded the keeper to score.
The game progressed with end-to-end action, but a well-struck short corner saw Formby draw level going into the half-time break.
The match remained in the balance, with island goalkeeper Jo Hicks making numerous crucial saves and there was an excellent defensive display by Lynne Valerga, Leanne McNaught and Kirsty McHarrie, the latter making her return to hockey with an outstanding display.
An unfortunate goalmouth clearance saw the award of a penalty flick to Formby which was powerfully put away.
The midfield group of Sharon Pope, Sam Franklin, Ros Lynch, Niamh Goddard and the ever-energetic Carly Craig worked tirelessly in midfield to keep the ball moving in hope of finding opportunities to break down the Formby defence.
Excellent running on the forward line from Steph Cottier, Harrison and Kelly Bailey saw their efforts rewarded with Harrison again finding an opening in a busy D to slot the ball home.
The match looked to be heading to penalties but a phase of pressure from Formby saw the award of a short corner which unfortunately hit a foot on the line and another penalty flick was awarded in the final minutes which was again very ably dispatched.
A strong final push saw good pressure from the IoM, but Formby were resolute in their defence to see the match out 3-2.
The Isle of Man team will now progress to tier two of the competition.
SAM FRANKLIN