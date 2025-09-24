With the new season now in full flow, the Manx mixed hockey leagues enter the third week of the fledgling campaign with a number of key games taking place across the five divisions on Saturday.
Premier League
In the top flight a key battle takes place between league leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and second-placed Athena Healthcare Harlequins A who will be looking to repeat their preseason victory over the reigning champions.
After a disappointing result last weekend, Canaccord Wealth Vikings A will be looking to get back on track against the unbeaten and in-form J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts.
Fresh off the back of a hugely important victory on Saturday, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B will want to keep the ball rolling as they face a Canaccord Wealth Vikings B side who are searching for their first win of the season.
Having both lost out last weekend, both Haldane Fisher Valkyrs A and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners will be hoping to get back to winning ways.
Division One
It’s all to play for in Division One as only one point separates the top three teams, with the winner of the Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C versus Athena Healthcare Harlequins B clash likely to go top of the table on Saturday.
Should that game end in a draw and Haldane Fisher Valkyrs B manage to beat Canaccord Wealth Vikings C, then the Peel side will end the day as table toppers.
One side who haven’t had the start to the season they would have liked is Ramsey A who will go up against Haldane Fisher Valkyrs C this weekend.
Division Two
A top-versus-bottom clash in Division Two sees early leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts take on bottom-of-the-table J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags.
Ramsey Ravens are still searching for their first win and will go up against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney.
Elsewhere in this league, a battle for second place sees Canaccord Wealth Vikings D play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags in what should be a well-fought contest.
Division Three
The final senior division sees a top-of-the-table clash take place between Haldane Fisher Vikings D and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D.
The first Athena Healthcare Harlequins team in this division, the C side, want to get back to winning ways as they play Ramsey Rookies who are also searching for a victory. Their clubmates in Athena Healthcare Harlequins D take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks who are fresh off a big win last weekend.
Rounding out the day’s senior action, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick take on Canaccord Genuity Vikings E.
Under-15s League
In the Under-15s League, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres play Haldane Fisher Valkyrs, while their team-mates in J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks take on Ramsey Rogues and Rascals.
Elsewhere in this division, Swales Flooring Harlequins take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A to cap off the weekend.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
