As the Manx men’s and women’s hockey league season draws to a close, some titles could be wrapped up this weekend.
MEN’S PREMIERSHIP
The Men’s Premiership sees league leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A face off against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A who will be hoping to give the high-scoring Bacchas a tough test on Saturday.
A must-win game for both teams sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins A take on the winless Motorworx Valkyrs B in a bottom-of-the-table clash.
Elsewhere in this division, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A must beat Motorworx Valkyrs A in order to have any chance at the title.
WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A have a chance to take home the Women’s Premiership title against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A - a win would see them wrap up the silverware with two weeks left in the season.
A second versus third match up sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins A and Motorworx Valkyrs A lock horns, each hoping to take a big step towards the runners-up spot.
Elsewhere, Ramsey A will be desperately looking to record a win against Canaccord Genuity Vikings A to give them a chance to stay in the top flight for another year.
MEN’S DIVISION ONE
It is still all to play for in Men’s Division One as second-placed (on goal difference) Canaccord Genuity Vikings B go up against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
League leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B take on Ramsey A, with the northerners hoping to return to winning ways after a tough loss last weekend.
A key game at the bottom of the table sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins A go head-to-head with Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C who must win to stay in the division.
WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE
Women’s Division One sees an intra J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby as the C side take on the B team who can essentially seal the title and promotion with a win. Motorworx Valkyrs B need a win against Canaccord Genuity Vikings B to theoretically stand a chance at the title.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D in what could be a tricky game for Bacchas.
MEN’S DIVISION TWO
The winner of the clash between Motorworx Valkyrs C and Canaccord Genuity Vikings C will move into the driving seat to secure promotion from Men’s Division Two.
The second and final game in this league sees J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C go up against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts.
WOMEN’S DIVISION TWO
Rounding out the senior leagues in Women’s Division Two in which Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C can put one hand on the trophy if they beat J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E.
Motorworx Valkyrs C need to defeat Athena Healthcare Harlequins B to stand any chance of promotion, while the final game of the senior divisions sees Ramsey B play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
In the Under-15s League, Motorworx Valkyrs will face off with Ramsey Crookall Bacchas.
Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A take on Swales Flooring Harlequins, while Canaccord Genuity Vikings B face Ramsey Rogues and Rascals.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE