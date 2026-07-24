Manx hockey star Sienna Dunn is set for a gruelling final chapter in her junior international career as she anchors the England Under-21 squad at the 2026 Euro Hockey Championships in Spain.
The call-up for this week’s tournament caps off a relentless few months for the former Valkyrs player who has had to balance finishing her university degree with rigorous of trials and training alongside the GB Elite Development Squad.
Her selection was confirmed early this month following an impressive showing at a week-long preparation festival against heavyweights Belgium, the USA, and India.
Now turned 21, this tournament represents the culmination of a six-year journey within the national junior pathway for the talented Peel player.
England head coach Simon Letchford will lean heavily on Dunn's veteran presence having previously captained the u16, u18 and u21 national sides, playing in two junior World Cups, and claiming a bronze medal at the 2024 Euros.
The tournament structure will test the squad's depth with five matches in seven days.
Letchford said: ‘I am delighted and excited to have the opportunity to compete against Europe’s strongest hockey nations.
‘This tournament will give the players the exposure to stretch and challenge themselves. We will face a stern test and take each game as it comes.’
England faces a daunting path through the tournament, having drawn a brutal group that includes reigning European and World champions the Netherlands and 2024 runners-up Spain.
Ahead of the tournament, Dunn expressed her deep gratitude to everyone who has supported her development to this point, extending a special thanks Gill, Leanna, Paul Jones and the staff at Isle of Man Sport Aid.
After completion of the competition Sienna will start a new chapter of post-graduate education at Pennsylvania State University accompanied with a heavy fall semester hockey schedule in the Big Ten Conference.
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