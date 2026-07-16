Isle of Man Squash hosted a junior competition at the National Sports Centre last weekend, before the summer breakup.
A total of 29 children took part in the competition which was run on a timed game basis, with the children split up into four groups and each player having six matches.
The winner of each group was the one who scored the most points in all their matches, with all groups having some very competitive games.
A big thanks go to all the coaches for giving their time up to referee and do the time keeping.
Additional thanks go to the catering staff from Aqua Cafe for providing the after-squash food and drinks.
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