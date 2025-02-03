Manx Hockey Association’s latest instalment of Team of the Week:
Goalkeeper
James Seed (Valkyrs B) - despite a loss, Seed played a superb game between the sticks. Making a number of great saves, he kept Valkyrs competitive throughout.
Defenders
Beatrice Avery (Vikings C) - playing as a left-back, Avery had a great game in a strong win for Vikings C. Making a number of key stops, she also produced a fantastic goalline stop which ensured her side came away with victory.
Rufus Whalley (Bacchas Colts) - playing both at the back and midfield, Whalley had a great game. A very mature and controlled performance saw him named as player of the game.
Midfielders
Alex Cowley (Castletown D) - playing as an attacking central midfielder, Cowley was named player of the game in a big win. She controlled play throughout and was instrumental in her side's two goals.
Georgia Smith (Ramsey B) - in their first win of the year, player of the match Smith grabbed herself a goal and controlled play in attacking midfield.
Faith Watterson (IoM U14 girls) - Watterson was named as player of the game by the opposition Garstang. Playing as both a central midfielder and a sweeper, she was a key part of her side's victory.
Alfie Melling (Ramsey A) - a huge win for Ramsey A saw Melling named player of the game, grabbing a goal along the way.
Oryn Blakemore (Harlequins A) - in his side’s first win, Blakemore was named player of the game after a commanding performance in midfield.
Forwards
Jacob Harding (Vikings B) - Harding was named player of the game in a big 1-1 draw, scoring Vikings’ only goal.
Hannah Nuttall (Harlequins A) - player of the match Nuttall made a number of great runs down the right flank and grabbed a goal for her efforts.
Zoe Bridson (IoM U16 girls) - playing both right-half and centre forward, Bridson was the star player in her side’s narrow loss.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE