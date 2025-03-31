Manx Hockey Association’s latest Team of the Week:
Goalkeeper
Poppy Gerrard (Vikings A) - Gerrard made the difference for her side, making several great saves and clearances to ensure her side kept a clean sheet.
Defenders
Jemma Quayle (Harlequins A) - in a very tight game, Quayle produced a superb performance at wing-back, working hard all over the pitch, getting involved going forward and making some key defensive efforts.
Erin Fox (Bacchas U15s) - a big win for Bacchas U15s saw Erin named as player of the game. From right-back, she was composed throughout and worked tirelessly.
Eilis Kerford (Vikings C) - Kerford was named player of the game in a close win for Vikings. Playing at the back, she made numerous key tackles and shut down opportunities for her opponents.
Midfielders
Mollie Dennett (Harlequins B) - in a well-earned win for Quins B, Dennett was player of the game. She bagged a goal and was involved in all aspects of the contest.
Ros Lynch (IoM Masters) - in the IoM Masters women's 3-2 win, Lynch played superbly She scored a great goal from a penalty corner and was unstoppable in midfield.
Connor Parfitt (Ramsey A) - despite a loss, Parfitt performed superbly for the northerners. He was a dynamo in midfield and also scored a goal.
Ryan Eggberry (Castletown B) - a safety-securing win for Castletown C saw Eggberry named player of the game. He broke down play numerous times from the right and tracked back well throughout.
Bonnie Ellison (Valkyrs U15s) - in a huge win for her team, Bonnie delivered a great performance. She got on the scoresheet and was involved in everything good for her side.
Forward
Chris Crompton-Heavey (Castletown Sabres) - scored four goals for his team in a massive 7-0 win. His complete forward’s performance saw him named as player of the game.
Charlie Morris (Vikings B) - Morris was player of the game in his team's win for tirelessly running down both wings, supporting the attack perfectly while also defending well.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE