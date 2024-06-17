Lizzie Holden will be aiming to defend her British National Road Championships time trial title tomorrow (Wednesday).
The 26-year-old is one of 10 cyclists participate in the British National Road Championships in Tees Valley.
The event begins with the time trials, with Holden lining up once again in the elite women’s event.
Max Walker finished second in the under-23 men’s time trial in 2023 and this time competes in the main elite event, while younger brother Zac plus Tyler Hannay will ride in the under-23s TT.
On Friday, Hannay, Matt Bostock, Zac Walker and Tom Mazzone compete in the men’s circuit race championship in Darlington.
On Sunday, in the road races, Becky Storrie, Jessie Carridge and Holden ride in the women’s event, while the Walkers, Ben Swift, Hannay and Ralf Holden will compete in the men’s, with Mazzone reserve.