The second round of Manx Vikings Wheelers’ Summer Series moved to a closed road circuit around the roads of Jurby last week.
After a tough chase, the scratch group just failed to catch the first two groups on the road.
The eventual winner came from the second group, with Sophie Smith, Ruby Oakes, Tom Broadbent, Dom Dunwell and Harry Snape working hard at the front of the race.
A late attempt to stay away on the last lap by Dunwell, Snape and Broadbent just fell short as they were reeled in.
It was Cameron Hounsell who, after launching a sprint 250 metres from the line, took the win from Dan Minay in second. The first woman home was Oakes.
RESULTS
1, Cameron Hounsell 57 minutes 14 seconds; 2, Daniel Minay 57.14; 3, Richard Fletcher 57.14; 4, Richard Cryer 57.14; 5, Tom Broadbent 57.14; 6, Ruby Oakes 57.14; 7, Lily-ann Scott 57.14; 8, Sophie Smith 57.14; 9, Thomas Hutchinson 57.14; 10, Mark Harrison 57.14; 11, Harry Snape 57.14; 12, Abi Clayton 57.14; 13, Andrew Radcliffe 57.14; 14, Hugh Osborn 57.14; 15, Jess Pickavance 57.14; 16, Niall Colquitt 57.19; 17, Zach Jones 57.20; 18, Dominic Dunwell 57.22; 19, Owen Collins 57.32; 20, James Kinrade 57.32; 21, Simon Harding 57.32; 22, Rob Sorby 57.34; 23, Ivan Sorby 57.34; 24, Alec Sorby 57.34; 25, Niall Quiggin 57.34; 26, Callum Salisbury 57.37; 27, Orry Lund 57.42; 28, Ralf Holden 57.42; 29, Ross Thornley 57.42; 30, Michael Faid 57.45; 31, Michelle Gage 58.07; 32, John Garrood 58.27; 33, Jason Barber 58.31; 34, Nick Whitehouse 59.13; 35, Stephen Honeybone 59.15; 36, Luke Saunders 59.18; 37, Mark Hutchinson 59.20; 38, Paul Magee 1hr 00m 38s; 39, Simon Jennings 1:05.23; 40, Lee Clayton 1:08.24.
GIANNI EPIFANI