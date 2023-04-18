Isle of Man Billiards and Snooker Association’s Veterans handicap final took place between Don Humphries and Alec Oates last weekend.
The duo had both claimed 2-0 semi-final wins over Paul Tangeman and Bobby Walker respectively.
Tangeman, who was receiving a 14 start, left his game on the practice table and missed too many colours as Humphries won both frames early on the final colours.
Walker had a 35 start on Oates and, like Tangeman did, fell foul to the miss rule, Oates taking the first comfortably but the second was very close as Oates’ cueball flirted dangerously with the middle bag on a pink/black clearance.
The finalists moved on to the Star table for the best-of-five final where Humphries was receiving a 14 start. Oates was looking for a second title to go with the 1980 Joe Davis and Humphries was after his first ever in Manx snooker.
After a very scrappy start, Oates settled the best to go one up as both players slowly came to terms with the very fast conditions. The tactical and cagey affair continued with both players respecting the other’s potting ability and keeping the game tight.
Humphries went on to lead 2-1 and missed a match ball brown in frame four despite a well-crafted 21 from Oates who then took it to a decider.
The final frame, like those before, all went to the colours, but Humphries had edged ahead thanks to some good safety play and solid potting, leaving Oates forlornly needing multiple snookers on the final blue.
Congratulations to Humphries for becoming the 2023 Veterans champion and it was a great effort from Oates during the four hours of the final. Don also earns an invite into the-end-of year Champion of Champions event.
Thanks go to referees Simon Gardner and Dave Kelly who were kept on their toes with a significant amount of misses having to be called. Also thanks to the Cue Zone for hosting the event.