The amateur riders in the club class of the International Six Days Enduro have been taking a hammering in Galicia this week.
On day three of the event, the lead riders left Silleda early morning in the dark and rain, heading south out of the paddock on another long, tiring 240 kilometres and eight hours trek.
It was a day that included tricky transfers in the general going (some of which were cut out for the women and club riders) and an impressive rock garden ‘jump’.
Southern MCC’s lead rider Craig Norrey consolidated 65th position overall in club competition, with 50 plus regular Mike Turner 202nd.
Alistair Heginbotham was back in the saddle nursing a few scrapes and bruises, riding at the rear of the field after failing to complete the second lap on Tuesday.
Technically he would be 183rd if he not had his DNF the day before following a spill and damage to the rear brake on his 200cc Beta.
All three had their usual aches and pains, but all were good to go again on Thursday reported Robbie Callister, one of a number of locals in Galicia this week to follow the event.
The rain played a part but so did different dirt and terrain to the opening two days, especially when the rain was falling.
Crashes were common across the classes, notably top Brit Steve Holcombe whose 450 Honda suffered a bent brake disc, putting him late into one of the tests.
France continued to lead the World Trophy team contest, but some seven minutes from Spain, with the USA charging hard only eight seconds adrift.
Max Ingham continued to impress on the all-new 250cc four-stroke Triumph, ostensibly a motocross bike converted to enduro spec and made road legal for the event. It is the lone Triumph in the huge field of more than 500 machines.
Great Britain remain sixth in the Junior World Trophy contest, led by Sweden, and Sam Davies edged Ingham for the best Brit by 20 seconds.
Ingham was 52nd overall in the combined Trophy standings encompassing both the elite and the junior riders.