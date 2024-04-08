Isle of Man Athletics is looking to try and grow the number of officials it has in its ranks.
The sport’s governing body said it was gauging how many are willing to take on various voluntary roles within athletics, from registering athletes, to measuring throws, to using technology to time races. Officiating courses will then be run depending on how many come forward.
An IoM Athletics spokesperson said: ‘As integral figures in the sport, officials serve as friendly faces, encouraging voices and supportive influences, inspiring the next generation of participants. Whether volunteering occasionally or regularly, there’s a role for everyone.’
If you are interested in becoming an official, or would like to find out more, contact the island’s athletics development officer Ollie Lockley by emailing [email protected]