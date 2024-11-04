Isle of Man Cricket Association’s WinterCricKids Programme takes place throughout February and March.
The initiative, which is for three to six year olds, aims to provide a fun first introduction to cricket and focuses on developing children’s athletic, social and very basic skills.
A spokesperson from the Association said: ‘The emphasis is on having fun and being active. Mums and dads can have valuable time with their kids as family members are encouraged to take part too.’
Sessions take place between 1pm and 2pm or 2 and 3pm on Sundays in February and March (excluding half-term) at the King William’s College gym.
The cost is £25 for seven sessions.
For an additional £50 a CricStart backpack can be purchased which includes a bat, ball, miniature stumps set, cap, water bottle and t-shirt.
These will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis and places are limited due to the size of the venue.