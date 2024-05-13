Glenn Irwin was again the star of the North West 200, with a hat-trick of Superbike wins on the PBM Ducati and a new outright lap record in excess of 125mph.
These take his tally of Superbike wins to an incredible 11 in succession, making him the most successful Superbike rider of all-time in the event.
Unfortunately the Carrickfergus man will not be contesting this year’s TT after making a strong debut in 2022. But of those who will be lining up on Glencrutchery Road for the opening qualifying sessions in 13 days time, Davey Todd shone brightest.
The Milwaukee BMW man started well, pushing Irwin hard in the opening Superbike race last Thursday. Michael Dunlop was third on the Hawk Racing Honda. Then it was Peter Hickman (PHR Performance BMW) and Honda Racing’s new lead man Dean Harrison.
Conor Cummins was best of the Manxies in sixth place, four tenths of a second up on John McGuinness.
Also on Thursday evening, Todd rode hard to win the four-lap Superstock race from Harrison and Dunlop, with Hillier fourth and McGuinness fifth. The latter’s young team-mate, Onchan’s Nathan Harrison, did well to grab 12th spot in his first race back from last year’s NW200 when he crashed heavily.
Mikey Evans was 14th, but Cummins was a lap-three retirement.
The Supersport race went to Englishman Richard Cooper after early leader Todd was wiped out by Adam McLean at York Hairpin on the first lap.
Hickman and Dunlop had a close battle for the number two spot on their 765 Triumphs, with Cummins and Evans separated by eight tenths of a second in sixth and seventh – one ahead of veteran former GP star Jeremy McWilliams.
Marcus Simpson did extremely well in his course debut to finish 16th on the JPS Racing Triumph. Gareth Arnold was 26th on the Cowton Racing Kawasaki.
More from the North West 200 in this Thursday’s Manx Independent.
JOHN WATTERSON