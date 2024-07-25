The Isle of Man under-17 squad are in Denmark this week for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup Europe Division Two qualifiers.
Taking place in Copenhagen, the islanders didn’t have an ideal build up to their first game against the Netherlands.
It took the 14-strong squad 40 hours to get to the Danish capital because of a cancelled EasyJet flight on Monday morning.
The Manx squad arrived and at 12.30am on Tuesday morning before playing the Dutch at Svenholm on Wednesday.
Island skipper George McAleer lost the toss and the Isle of Man were put into bat.
The Manx were all out for 72 in 33rd over against a very disciplined and skilled Netherlands bowling attack.
Ryder Spencer (12), Kai Kiernan and Kyle Gunnion all spent good time at the crease, while Joel Williams (17) and Aaron Chadwick (12) played with aggressive intent in their respective innings.
The Dutch knocked off the reply inside 14 overs, with McAleer bowling a controlled spell to pick up two wickets.
The teenagers faced France on Thursday, before a final group game against Sweden on Saturday.
Semi-finals and the final placing matches follow on Sunday and Tuesday respectively.
With games being played in the 50-over format and eight teams competing, the event has four grounds in operation across the Danish capital.
Isle of Man squad: Aaron Chadwick, Kyle Gunnion, Kai Kiernan, George McAleer, Ollie Nandha, James Plumbley, Cameron Roome, Jared Shepherd, Ryder Spencer, Hugh Tummon, Jake Turner, Tom Ward, Joel Williams and Will Wiseman.
- The Isle of Man Cricket is offering one-on-one coaching sessions on two dates next month.
Coaches Eddie Beard and Greig Wright are available for sessions at Crosby Cricket Club on August 5 and King William’s College on August 11.
The 45-minute clinics run from 12.30pm to 2.45pm on August 5 and 3.15pm to 5.30pm on the latter date.
Each sessions cost £25 and are open to all ages and abilities. Email Sally Green at [email protected] to book a slot.
In addition, bowling and batting clinics for players who play under-15, senior or women’s cricket are taking place on Sunday, August 4 and Sunday, August 11 at King William’s College.
The bowling and fielding session will look at developing a consistent action for seam and spin bowlers and will use video analysis.
The batting clinic will focus on how to play spin and the techniques used in T20 and T10 cricket.
Both sessions cost £15. Please email Sally at the above address to book and pay for a session.