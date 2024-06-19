Entries for the Isle of Man Men’s and Women's Closed Golf Championship, sponsored by Okells, close this weekend.
This year’s edition of the championships will take place at Mount Murray Golf Club in Santon and the schedule is as follows:
Saturday, July 6 – men's qualifying over 36 Holes from 7.30am onwards
Sunday, July 7 – women's qualifying at 1pm
Tuesday, July 9 - round of 16 matchplay from 4.30pm
Thursday, July 11 – quarter-finals from 5pm
Friday, July 12 – semi-finals from 5pm
Sunday, July 14 – finals from 1pm
The field is limited to 81 players - if over subscribed there will be a ballot.
Entry fee of £50 is payable by bank transfer at the time of entry. To enter please go to https://www.isleofmangolf.im
Entries close at midnight this Saturday.
MEMORIAL TROPHY
Isle of Man Golf has announced a new competition. The Memorial Trophy is to remember the past presidents of the golf union and it will be sponsored by Julian and Sharon Sutton of Thornton Associates.
The inaugural event will be held at King Edward Bay Golf Club on Saturday, September 14. This will be the first mixed competition, with the player with the best nett score winning the main trophy.
The popular Ricky Jupp under-23s trophy will also be incorporated into the event. Ricky was a past president of Isle of Man Golf and was a strong supporter of junior golf. This event is moving from Comis Mount Murray to this new event.
Also up for grabs will be the Stephen Keegan Trophy for the best gross for a senior male golfer.
Stephen was instrumental in getting the senior team into the Northern Counties event and his wife Linda has kindly put up a trophy for this event.
Tee times are available online and players need to pay your entry fee of £5 at time of entry by bank transfer.
Bank details are on the entry form which can be found at https://www.isleofmangolf.im/website/go.php?id=2&page=2