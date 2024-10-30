A busy weekend of hockey saw both domestic and national action as the island’s men’s A plus the women’s A and B sides travelled across the pond to play their first games in the knockout England Hockey competitions.
The men’s A squad faced West Derby in the Men’s Tier Two Championship and came away with a fantastic 6-2 victory.
The teams had faced each other in the same round three years ago, with the Manx side coming out on top on that occasion.
While the current IoM squad looked quite different with a number of new (and younger) faces, the team captained by Jamie Brown was confident as they faced a West Derby team struggling for form in North West Division One.
The visitors started on the front foot and it wasn’t long before the opening goal came, courtesy of an Andy Whiting deflection from a Will Bridson pass.
A similar move 10 minutes later found Oscar Lace on the end of another Bridson pass with the same result, a nicely-taken deflected goal giving the IoM a deserved 2-0 lead.
But four green cards for the Isle of Man within seven minutes changed the flow of the match and allowed West Derby to get a foothold. Despite some resolute defending from the Manx team, the hosts made the pressure count and scored to make it 2-1 at half-time.
The IoM started the second half with only nine players through suspensions carried over from the first half, but as they got back to full-strength they immediately took back the initiative as Whiting restored the two-goal cushion.
But a yellow card for the visitors changed the momentum of the game once again and, as the contest became scrappier, West Derby found a way back into the match with a second goal.
With the match finely balanced at 3-2 and the prospect of penalty flicks becoming a possibility, in the 64th minute the IoM won a short corner and Elliot Reid stepped up to place a powerful drag flick into the side netting and give the Isle of Man some breathing space.
That goal seemed to break West Derby spirits and moments later, as space opened up, Andrew was played through one-on-one and calmly rounded the keeper to slot home a fifth.
Andrew was given a green card one minute later, but a strong run and cross by Reid Tom Burrows unmarked at the back post to tuck in a sixth goal in the last minute of the game, rounding off a 6-2 win as they progressed to the second round of the competition.
NEIL CROWE
- Also enjoying victory in Tier Two were the women's A team who beat Prescot A 4-1 – a report from the latter match appeared in this week’s Examiner.
IoM Women’s B v Liverpool Sefton B
The Isle of Man women’s second team faced their Liverpool Sefton counterparts in a competitive match, marking the first time this particular Manx lineup had played together in full.
This new formation presented both challenges and opportunities as the team adjusted to their new dynamic on the field.
The opening 10 minutes saw the IoM side working to settle in and understand each other’s styles, as each player found their footing within the team. This initial phase of adjustment allowed Liverpool Sefton to capitalise with two early goals, catching the visitors before they could fully gel.
But as the half progressed the Isle of Man team began to find their stride. The final 10 minutes of the first half saw them turn up the pressure, creating multiple chances especially through well-executed short corners.
Their confidence and understanding grew, setting the stage for a more cohesive and determined performance.
With some tactical tweaks at half-time, the IoM returned to the field reinvigorated, showcasing a commanding presence.
It quickly became one-way traffic as the team dominated possession, minimising Sefton’s opportunities and restricting them to only a couple of chances. The Manx defensive discipline was outstanding as they did not concede any short corners throughout the game.
The younger players stepped up admirably, bringing energy and skill. Lucy Cartwright and Macey Crellin were instrumental in the team’s aggressive push, causing constant problems for Liverpool Sefton’s defence.
Cartwright’s ball-carrying skills were particularly noteworthy, drawing fouls from frustrated defenders as she weaved her way through their ranks.
While the Isle of Man had aplenty of chances to score in the second half, a lack of finishing touch prevented them from converting these opportunities into goals and Liverpool Sefton won 2-0.
JACK WOODS