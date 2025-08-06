The 2025 edition of the annual Viking Cup polo competition took place at Ballacooiley Equestrian Estate in Ballaugh last weekend.
Organised by Triskelion Polo Club in collaboration with Ramsey Crookall, visiting teams from Dundee and Perth PC in Scotland, Shrewsbury PC in England and the host club gathered at the venue to compete in the island's premier invitational polo event.
The tournament concluded with an exciting final on Sunday, where local Triskelion polo teams Locate IoM and Ramsey Crookall faced off, with the former narrowly winning a close final 7-6. Dundee and Perth finishing third.
Saturday’s highly-anticipated women’s day was once again a great success, with some stunning outfits on display.
This year’s tournament was also marked by the Hoolie at Ballacooiley live music event on Sunday, featuring Alex Cowley, Toby Higgins and the Terence George Band, providing a fantastic conclusion to the weekend's event.
Frazer Houston, the director of the Triskelion Polo Club, stated: ‘We are thrilled by the fantastic success of the third Viking Cup tournament.
‘Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to Ramsey Crookall and all the other sponsors and everyone who helped make the event such a success. We extend our sincere thanks to all the visiting teams that took part, making the tournament both special and unforgettable.
‘We eagerly anticipate their return for the 2026 Viking Cup.’
This year, the event sponsors were Ramsey Crookall, government agency Locate Isle of Man, Nedbank Private Wealth, GJ Ingham & Sons Limited and Corlett Sons & Cowley Ltd.
- For information, updates and further details about the Viking Cup, visit https://www.thevikingcup.co.uk or follow ‘The Viking Cup’ page on Facebook for the latest news and content.
