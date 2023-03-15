The Isle of Man’s under-16 boys team face Guildford B in the semi-finals of the England Hockey championships Tier Two Plate this weekend.
The Manx boys are well drilled and have gelled well over the last few months and have a real camaraderie between them all.
The islanders have beaten some big clubs so far this season and took it all in their stride.
The two teams have played very regional games all season and the Manx team can’t gauge much from the prior results on what the islanders’ opponents will be like.
Therefore the Manx lads will have to concentrate on their own game and hopefully book themselves in the final with victory in the tie at Horsham Hockey Club in Surrey.