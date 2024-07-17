The Isle of Man national women’s football team completed a busy weekend of action on Sunday, playing their third match in three days by beating the Lionesses’ Supporters’ Club 4-0 at Burscough FC.
After completing double bill on Friday and Saturday against Welsh side NFA FC on home soil, on Sunday the Isle of Man FA team travelled off-island to Lancashire.
It was a promising start for the islanders who took the lead after only 11 minutes. Ruby Palmer nipped in ahead of an opposing defender before laying the ball off to Chloe Teare who curled home an effort into the top right from the edge of the penalty area.
The Manx continued to create chances and found the net again with 27 minutes played. Following a handball in the penalty area, Palmer scored from the rebound but the referee had already blown for a penalty kick. Lisa Costain dispatched the spot-kick into the bottom left for Wayne Lisy’s side’s second.
Before the break, Holly Sumner found the target following a clever free-kick from Keira Morgan, but her strike was ruled out for offside.
After the break, the Manx scored a third when Stevie Mallon’s long-range effort flew into the roof of the net for her first goal for the island which she celebrated in exuberant fashion.
In the 81st minute, Mallon turned provider for the Isle of Man’s fourth, dinking the ball over the top to Erin Sells who chipped it over the goalkeeper with her left foot to complete the scoring and another impressive team performance.
