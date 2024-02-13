Manx Hockey Association’s men’s and women’s league seasons are now on hiatus until after the school half-term holidays.
Therefore, taking centre stage this weekend is the Isle of Man women’s A team who are travelling across to play the next round of the EH Women’s Tier Two KO Championship.
Having defeated Timperley Twos in the last round in a very close 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Sarah Blackman and Kim Carney, the Manx side now head to Merseyside for their round of 16 clash.
The islanders face a very tough test against Liverpool Sefton Ones in a game which takes place at Liverpool College, pushing back at midday with a spot in the quarter-finals up for grabs.
A full report will appear in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.
sponsorship
Both of the Isle of Man’s senior men’s and women’s national sides are currently without a sponsor.
League resumption
The local leagues will resume on February 24.