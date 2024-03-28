This picture is of the team that represented the Isle of Man at athletics during the 1989 Island Games held in the Faroe Islands.
(Back row, l-r) Mick Hannay, Ray Kelly, Gary Smith, Andy Fox. (Middle row) Richard Hulme, Alastair Audsley, Rob Parslow, Gordon Crowe, Ross Perriam; (behind Gordon) Paul Clarke, Chris Quine, Robbie Callister, Ann Gomer, Graham Clarke. (Front row): Janette Duncan, Christine Prescott (nee Kissack), Danaa Myhill, Christina Birchall, Cheryl Done, Julie Harrison (nee Moore), Brenda Walker, Stephanie Maddrell (nee Quirk), athletics official Judy Morrey. The only member of the athletics team not on the picture is David Anderson.
Brenda Walker died recently at the age of 67 (a tribute to her appeared in last Thursday’s Manx Independent). Her funeral takes place at Douglas Crematorium a week tomorrow, Wednesday, April 10 at 11.30am.