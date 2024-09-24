The Isle of Man Badminton Association Senior Restricted Championships were held on the recently at the Roundhouse in Braddan and saw a good display of talent with an excellent entry in all five events.
In the open singles event, players were drawn in four groups.
Defending champion Tobey Cheng (McKenzie Fox Fencibles) dominated a strong Group A.
Group B was topped by former champion Alex Buck (Chillphase Vikings), while Steven Quayle (Chillphase Vikings) claimed victory in Group C.
Rounding off the group winners, top junior player Martin Cheung (McKenzie Fox Fencibles) emerged victorious in Group D, setting the stage for an exciting knockout phase.
In the semi-finals, Cheng faced Cheung, where the former secured his place in the final with a 21/12, 21/10 victory.
The other semi, however, was much closer encounter between Buck and Quayle.
Both players pushed each other to the limit, but Alex triumphed in straight sets, winning 21/19, 21/18.
The final saw a magnificent showdown between Cheng and Buck, both players putting on a masterclass of badminton.
Cheng clinched the first game 21/12, but Buck responded fiercely, taking the second game 21/9.
In a thrilling third and final set, it was Cheng who held his nerve, edging out Alex 21/18 to defend his title in a fittingly dramatic conclusion to the event.
In the Open Singles plate event, which included all players who didn’t win their group, competitors were put into a knockout tournament for the consolation event.
This was an equally exciting set of games which saw Juan Domingo versus Matthew Gawne in one semi-final and Tommy Cheng and Jake Vance in the other.
It was Gawne and Vance who won their respective games to take on each other in the final, with the former taking the plate title 21/14.
The women's singles competition saw another fantastic turnout, with four groups battling it out in the preliminary stage.
Defending champion Leah Brennan (McKenzie Fox Fencibles) emerged victorious in Group A, while Group B was topped by Annelise Mellor (Athol Park Guest House Castletown).
Emma Nicholson (Chillphase Vikings) was the winner of Group C and Charlotte Watson (Chillphase Vikings) came through as the winner of Group D.
The semi-finals were both thrilling encounters, with Brennan facing Watson in the more closely contested match.
Watson won the first game 21/18, but Brennan fought back in the second to win 21/17, before sealing her place in the final with a convincing 21/12 win in the deciding game.
In the other semi-final, Mellor defeated Nicholson in dominant fashion winning 21/10, 21/10.
Another fantastic final saw Mellor put on a commanding performance to defeat Brennan in straight sets 21/11 and 21/14, earning Annelise her first Isle of Man Women's Singles title.
In the women’s plate event, the semi-finals saw Jessica Thornton beat Fatima Syed 21/12 and a very close match between Abigayil Mellor and Kelly Domingo which went down to the wire with Kelly just clinching it in the deciding set 23/21.
The final was another good game which concluded in a win for Thornton 21/16.
A report on the weekend’s doubles competitions will feature in next week’s Manx Independent.