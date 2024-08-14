Isle of Man boxer Jade Burden returns to the ring next month for the second fight of her professional career.
The former Manx ABC pugilist will take on Kerry Orton at the impressive Winter Gardens venue in Blackpool on Saturday, September 7.
The 33-year old, who represented the island at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, won her first fight in the paid ranks back in April, beating Sherriee Barnes on points in Liverpool.
Sheffield-based Orton has had 11 fights since making her pro debut last summer. The 37-year old is yet to register a win.
The Grenade’s contest forms part of the undercard for the Commonwealth Welterweight Youth title fight between Jake Abrol and Ghanaian Alidu Sulemana. This is being broadcast on talkSPORT.
Ringside tickets cost £70, with standard ones £40. Contact Jade via her Jade ‘The Grenade’ Burden Facebook page to arrange a ticket.