Jade Burden has received a good luck message from boxing royalty Tyson Fury on the eve of her Commonwealth title fight this weekend.
The former Manx ABC pugilist heads to Portsmouth this Saturday evening to take on Katie Smith for the Commonwealth Silver Super Featherweight belt.
Current title holder Smith has a professional record of four wins and one defeat, while Burden, who turned pro in 2024, has won four from four.
New St John’s resident Fury, whose latest comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov also takes place on Saturday, said in a video message: ‘This is a special message to Jade - do the business fighting for your first title. Absolutely smash it. I know you’ve put all the work in and you’ve dedicated your life to this.
‘This is your moment to shine now Jade. Bring that title back to the Isle of Man!’
Ahead of this weekend’s bout in Hampshire, Burden has been training at the No Limits Gym in Liverpool alongside former UFC champion Molly McCann as she fined tuned her preparations for the maiden title fight of her career.
Speaking at the time of the fight’s announcement in February, Burden said: ‘This fight is another step forward in the direction I’ve been working towards since turning pro.
‘I respect the challenge in front of me, but I fully believe this is my time.
‘I’ve sacrificed a lot to get to this position with putting my career on hold and it’s not an easy selling tickets, paying the opponent and the promoter and walking away with nothing in your pocket, especially with the cost of getting on and off-island for training every week.
‘I’m not there just to make up the numbers. I’m going there to make a statement and bring that belt back to the Isle of Man where it belongs.’
Burden’s fight will be streamed on the Salita Promotions’ YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@SalitaPromotions
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.