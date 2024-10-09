Manx boxer Sam Rennie’s second fight as a professional takes place in Australia next month.
The former New Horizon and Manx ABC fighter made his debut in the paid ranks earlier this year, beating ex-Muay Thai champion Jitti Thobwan in Sydney in the pair’s super-featherweight clash.
The 22-year old won 40-36 on all three ringside judges’ scorecards, winning all four rounds of the contest in the process. The fight was an undercard to the IBO Asia Pacific Cruiserweight title bout between Tonga Tongotongo and Tyson Turner.
After March’s fight, the former Ballakermeen student said: ‘It was a unbelievable night and I felt proud being the first Manx professional boxer to box outside of the UK.’
Rennie returns to the ring at the end of November with a bout against Indonesian Dedi Elite in Perth.
The Manxman originally moved Down Under in 2022, and is now based in Western Australia where he will train under new coach Dan Rogers at the Ringfit Training Centre.
Speaking about his opponent for the featherweight contest on November 29, Rennie said: ‘He’s from Indonesia with a winning record of three wins out of five fights.
‘That’s all we know, but he’s a very tough opponent who has won in Australia previously so it should be a good fight.
‘Nevertheless I’m confident I’ll walk away with the win.’