The Isle of Man claimed their first win of the ICC Europe U19 World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, beating Belgium in the pair’s divisional play-offs.
The islanders have been competing in the 50-over competition based in Copenhagen for the last week, losing their initial group matches against the Netherlands, France and Sweden.
On Sunday skipper George McAleer won the toss and put the Belgians into bat.
The Manx had Belgium at 95-8 in the 21st over with Oli Nandha (2-13), James Plumbley and Will Wiseman all bowling tight spells in the middle period.
An eighth-wicket 40 partnership pushed Belgium onto 151, with Ryder Spencer the pick of the island bowlers with figures of 3-17. Kyle Gunnion (2-22) and Hugh Tummon and McAleer were the island’s other wicket takers.
The Isle of Man reply started well with the Manx on 21-1 at tea with Cameron Roome and Tom Ward batting sensibly.
Roome fell after tea but Ward and Spencer continued to rotate the strike well with the former making 24.
The pivotal partnership was that of Ryder and Aaron Chadwick who put on 67 for the fifth wicket with the latter scoring 28.
Chadwick fell with the score at 124, but Spencer continued to bat maturely and found another partner in Oli Nandha scoring 18 for the eighth wicket.
Oli was run out with the Isle of Man needing four to win with Spencer then hitting a boundary to win the game finishing on a impressive 61 not out.
This and his bowling figures of 3-17 earned Spencer the game’s Player of the Match accolade.
The tournament in Denmark comes to close on Tuesday. More in Thursday’s Manx Independent.