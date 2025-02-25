The start to the domestic cycling season is now little more than a week away with the Back to the Bikestyle Road Race on Sunday, March 9.
This a free to enter handicap event, using the flat roads around Jurby.
Signing on will take place from 9am at the village’s primary school.
- This will be followed on Sunday, March 16 with the Isle of Man Hill Climb Championships using part of the infamous Druidale ascent.
- A cross-country mountain bike qualifying race for this year’s Island Games in Orkney will be held on Sunday, March 23 - venue to be confirmed.
- Ellan Vannin’s annual Nick Corkill Road Race will once again take place over the Bride course on Sunday, March 30, based at Andreas.
This will incorporate the 2025 Manx national road race championships.
More details soon.